First COVID-19 Case Registered in Azerbaijan - Emergency Response Team

BAKU (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th February, 2020) The first case of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) has been registered in Azerbaijan, the cabinet's emergency response team said on Friday.

"This is a Russian national, who has entered the republic through Iran," the response team said in a statement, seen by Sputnik.

Meanwhile, the Belarusian Health Ministry said earlier in the day that the first COVID-19 case was registered in the country, adding that the infected person was an Iranian student who had recently returned from the Azerbaijani capital of Baku.