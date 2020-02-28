UrduPoint.com
First COVID-19 Case Registered In Azerbaijan - Emergency Response Team

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Fri 28th February 2020 | 04:13 PM

The first case of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) has been registered in Azerbaijan, the cabinet's emergency response team said on Friday

BAKU (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th February, 2020) The first case of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) has been registered in Azerbaijan, the cabinet's emergency response team said on Friday.

"This is a Russian national, who has entered the republic through Iran," the response team said in a statement, seen by Sputnik.

Meanwhile, the Belarusian Health Ministry said earlier in the day that the first COVID-19 case was registered in the country, adding that the infected person was an Iranian student who had recently returned from the Azerbaijani capital of Baku.

