FJWU organizes awareness seminar on Breast Cancer

The Women Research and Resource Center (WRRC) of Fatima Jinnah Women University (FJWU) Wednesday organized a seminar to create awareness among women about Breast Cancer with collaboration of Shifa International Hospital under HEC & Pink Ribbon Youth Awareness Program

The seminar was organized with an objective to increase cancer awareness among the students of the university.

Dr. Hira Asim, an Oncologist was the chief guest on the occasion.

While addressing the participants she said, women particularly those aged 20 to 40 years without any risk factors should get themselves checked by a doctor for a clinical breast examination and a mammogram after every three years.

She also elaborated the surgical options for removing a breast tumor and role of chemotherapy and radiation in eradicating cancerous cells.

She hoped that the session increased the awareness about breast cancer and would help save more women's lives in the country.

At the end, information material and awareness packs were distributed among the students.

A large number of students, staff and faculty members attended the session.