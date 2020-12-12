UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Four More Patients Died Of COVID At Nishtar Hospital

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Sat 12th December 2020 | 02:15 PM

Four more patients died of COVID at Nishtar Hospital

Four more corona patients lost their lives in Nishtar Hopsital Multan during last 24 hours bringing the tally to 215 in the city since March this year

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Dec, 2020 ) :Four more corona patients lost their lives in Nishtar Hopsital Multan during last 24 hours bringing the tally to 215 in the city since March this year.

Focal person Nishtar hospital for infectious diseases, Dr Irfan Arshad on Saturday said Muhammad Said (80) Iqbal Bano (80) Wazeeran Bibi (65) and Shamim Akhtar (67) passed away at Intensive Care Unit of the hospital during this time span.

He said Shamim Akhtar belonged to Rajanpur district while rest of deceased hailed from Multan.

Related Topics

Multan Rajanpur Iqbal Bano March From

Recent Stories

Public Prosecution highlights penalties for crimes ..

4 minutes ago

China will provide 50,000 assistive devices for sp ..

3 minutes ago

Call for smooth, uninterrupted water supply to F.B ..

3 minutes ago

Murree receives 6 inches snowfall so far

33 minutes ago

Turkmenistan's President Calls Russia, China 'Stra ..

33 minutes ago

Trump Says Supreme Court 'Let Us Down' by Rejectin ..

53 minutes ago

More Stories From Health

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.