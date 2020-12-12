Four more patients died of COVID at Nishtar Hospital

Four more corona patients lost their lives in Nishtar Hopsital Multan during last 24 hours bringing the tally to 215 in the city since March this year

Focal person Nishtar hospital for infectious diseases, Dr Irfan Arshad on Saturday said Muhammad Said (80) Iqbal Bano (80) Wazeeran Bibi (65) and Shamim Akhtar (67) passed away at Intensive Care Unit of the hospital during this time span.

He said Shamim Akhtar belonged to Rajanpur district while rest of deceased hailed from Multan.