Four New Tea Varieties To Hit Market Stores Soon

Faizan Hashmi Published June 01, 2023 | 09:29 PM

The scientists at National Tea Research Institute (NTRI), Shinkiari, have completed their research work on four new varieties of tea to be introduced on a commercial scale by involving private institutions

The development was revealed by Pakistan Agricultural Research Council (PARC) chairman Dr. Ghulam Muhammad Ali on Thursday during the Agri Tour Exhibition on the occasion of International Tea Day at Shankiari tea farms Mansehra.

He urged the private sector to come forward and establish processing plants so that Pakistan can witness an economic revolution in the tea industry.

He underscored the need to move forward with enthusiasm in the interest of the country and the nation as Pakistan is currently the largest importer of tea which draining valuable foreign exchange.

Dr. Ghulam Muhammad Ali said initially, farmers have to wait as tea is a long-term crop, after successful experiments and achievements over the past twenty-five years, tea cultivation can be expanded to thousands of hectares, including Azad Kashmir.

