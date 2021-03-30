UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

France's Le Pen Assails 'catastrophic' EU Vaccination Drive

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Tue 30th March 2021 | 05:00 PM

France's Le Pen assails 'catastrophic' EU vaccination drive

French far-right leader Marine Le Pen on Tuesday criticised the EU's "catastrophic" Covid vaccination efforts, saying the slow rollout would be a decisive factor for voters as she takes on Emmanuel Macron for a presidential run just 12 months away

Paris, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Mar, 2021 ) :French far-right leader Marine Le Pen on Tuesday criticised the EU's "catastrophic" Covid vaccination efforts, saying the slow rollout would be a decisive factor for voters as she takes on Emmanuel Macron for a presidential run just 12 months away.

"The European Union has failed totally," especially when compared to Britain that is no longer part of the bloc, Le Pen told the Anglo-American Press Association of Paris.

She said France should have followed the example of Hungary and the Czech Republic which secured additional doses beyond the pro-rata distribution of vaccines contracted for the bloc by the EU which has struggled to secure supplies despite contracts with pharma firms.

"They still tell us that as 27 countries we are stronger, but that is false -- the solution must come at the national level, for this issue as in many others," she said.

"And the EU needs to realise this -- the EU is now seven weeks behind schedule for its vaccination drive," she said.

"It's catastrophic, and each week lost comes at a huge cost." Credit insurer Euler Hermes estimated this week that the EU's delay will cost the bloc some 123 billion Euros ($144 billion) this year.

In France, Macron is hoping to avoid imposing a third national lockdown or school closures in Paris and other high-risk areas, while vowing to pick up the pace of inoculations.

Opinion polls show that Le Pen is once again the front-runner to move with Macron into the second and final round of next year's presidential vote, her third run for the post.

"This health crisis has in reality revealed all the flaws of the dogma defended by Emmanuel Macron: I'm thinking of his dogma of ultraliberalism," Le Pen said.

"Lots of French people will have understood that we have a choice, and that there is a new economic model to imagine," in particular with stricter national oversight of industrial strategy and sovereignty, she said.

Related Topics

Vote France European Union Paris Czech Republic Hungary Post All Pace (Pakistan) Limited (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Billion

Recent Stories

Police net four POs in rawalpindh

6 minutes ago

No shortage of oxygen in KTH: Spokesperson

6 minutes ago

Pakistan rupee gains Rs 0.74 value against US doll ..

22 minutes ago

Chief of Staff of UAE Armed Forces meets senior of ..

22 minutes ago

EPA fines Rs10,000 to restaurant violating plastic ..

6 minutes ago

CDA directs to expedite development work on Expres ..

7 minutes ago

More Stories From Health

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.