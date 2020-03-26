UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

French Lockdown Slashes Economic Activity By 35%: Stats Office

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Thu 26th March 2020 | 03:55 PM

French lockdown slashes economic activity by 35%: stats office

Business closures and self-confinement imposed by French authorities to limit the coronavirus threat has cut economic activity by about 35 percent overall, statistics office Insee said Thursday, in its first attempt to gauge the financial impact of the crisis

Paris, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Mar, 2020 ) :business closures and self-confinement imposed by French authorities to limit the coronavirus threat has cut economic activity by about 35 percent overall, statistics office Insee said Thursday, in its first attempt to gauge the financial impact of the crisis.

The lockdown in place since March 17 is widely expected to be extended into April, and the government has pledged 45 billion Euros ($49 billion) in loan guarantees and other relief for firms.

Insee said a one-month lockdown could slash annual gross domestic product by three percentage points, but cautioned that it lacked sufficient data to provide a firm estimate on French economic growth in the coming months.

The government has already said it expects GDP to contract one percent this year, abandoning the 1.

3 percent growth target of just a few weeks ago, along with a huge jump in the budget deficit.

Services, heavy industry and construction are all taking big hits, Insee said, as factories are shut down and only essential businesses like supermarkets or pharmacies remain open.

A wave of French blue-chip companies have abandoned their profitability targets for the year, while employers' associations have warned that hundreds of smaller firms and shops risk bankruptcy.

The estimated 35 percent reduction in normal economic activity "appears in line with preliminary data available on employee situations, with one-third still working as normal, one-third working from home, and one-third unemployed," Insee said.

Related Topics

Loan Business Budget March April All From Government Industry Billion Employment Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Senegal reports 6 new cases of COVID-19, 105 cases ..

2 minutes ago

Shipping activity at Port Qasim

3 minutes ago

The Karachi Port Trust (KPT) shipping intelligence ..

2 minutes ago

Hyundai heir apparent buys 8 bln won of stocks to ..

2 minutes ago

Pakistan contributes to 66 worldwide studies on Co ..

13 minutes ago

Russian Government Has Enough Funds to Help People ..

15 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Health

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.