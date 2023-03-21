UrduPoint.com

Govt Spends Huge Money To Control TB, DG Health

Published March 21, 2023

Govt spends huge money to control TB, DG Health

Sindh Government, despite limited resources, is spending a huge amount of money for TB treatment so that this epidemic can be controlled across the province

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Mar, 2023 ) :Sindh Government, despite limited resources, is spending a huge amount of money for TB treatment so that this epidemic can be controlled across the province.

This was said by the Director General Health Services Sindh Dr. Muhammad Juman Bahuto while addressing an awareness seminar held at a local hotel on Tuesday regarding World TB Day.

Dr. Muhammad Juman Bahuto said that the government was able to cure around 339256 TB patients every year while 271744 people are being deprived of treatment.

The need is that everyone has to work together for TB awareness, Dr.

Bahuto said.

He said TB is 100% curable disease and there were 399 free diagnostic and treatment centers established in the province.

DG Health said that TB patients should be accessed and brought to TB centers so that they can be treated properly.

Additional Director of Communicable Disease Control Dr. Ali Akbar Dahri, DHO Health Dr. Lala Jafar Khan and others while speaking said that it is our duty to play an important role in TB awareness so that through mutual efforts TB can be eradicated from the country.

