Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 28 minutes ago Mon 22nd July 2019 | 06:25 PM

Growing Number of Seriously Ill Vulnerable Migrants in UK Charged for Healthcare - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd July, 2019) The number of seriously ill and vulnerable migrants, who are supposed to be exempt from paying for healthcare and who are charged with huge bills or deterred treatment, had significantly grown in the United Kingdom due to harsh policies of the National Health Service (NHS), media reported, citing collected evidence.

According to the investigation done by The Bristol Cable, NHS trusts are incorrectly enforcing their rules and using private collectors to chase money of hundreds of overseas patients or migrants who need treatment but have no opportunities to pay.

The media outlet revealed several examples when a patient received treatment and was not asked about his or her immigration status or the terms of payment.

However several months later, these patients received huge bills and threats that the information about their immigration status will be handed to the Home Office.

According to the publication, over the past four years, in Bristol alone, the NHS charged migrants a total of 7.6 million Pounds ($9.4 million), while over the past three years a total of 2.3 million pounds ($2.8 million) of patients' debts were referred to private debt collectors.

The situation is a result of the government's hostile policy toward migrants, and numerous UK health organizations and professionals have already expressed their criticism to the NHS.

