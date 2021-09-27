UrduPoint.com

Hong Kong Reports 3 New Imported COVID-19 Cases

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Mon 27th September 2021 | 02:17 PM

Hong Kong reports 3 new imported COVID-19 cases

Hong Kong's Center for Health Protection (CHP) reported three new imported cases of COVID-19 on Monday, taking the total tally to 12,196

HONG KONG, Sept. 27 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Sep, 2021 ) --:Hong Kong's Center for Health Protection (CHP) reported three new imported cases of COVID-19 on Monday, taking the total tally to 12,196.

The new cases involved people arriving in Hong Kong from Kazakhstan, the Philippines and Egypt.

A total of 48 cases have been reported in the past 14 days and all were imported, according to the CHP.

Hong Kong's vaccination drive is making steady progress. Since the launch of the government inoculation program in late February, around 4.46 million people, or 66.2 percent of the eligible population, have taken at least one shot of the vaccine, while around 4.12 million are fully vaccinated.

Related Topics

Egypt Hong Kong Progress Philippines Kazakhstan February All From Government Million

Recent Stories

SC rejects as non-maintainable petition seeking pr ..

SC rejects as non-maintainable petition seeking presidential form of govt

13 minutes ago
 German vote result shows conservatives belong in t ..

German vote result shows conservatives belong in the opposition: SPD's Scholz

2 minutes ago
 Hong Kong stocks begin week slightly higher

Hong Kong stocks begin week slightly higher

2 minutes ago
 S.Korea to administer COVID-19 vaccines to pregnan ..

S.Korea to administer COVID-19 vaccines to pregnant women, minors aged 12-17

2 minutes ago
 Pakistan to continue support to Kashmiris' just st ..

Pakistan to continue support to Kashmiris' just struggle right to self-determina ..

2 minutes ago
 Ghani Says His Facebook Hacked as Calls for Taliba ..

Ghani Says His Facebook Hacked as Calls for Taliban Recognition Were Posted

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Health

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.