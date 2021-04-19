UrduPoint.com
India's New Delhi Imposes 6-Day Quarantine Amid Spike In COVID-19 Cases - Official

India's New Delhi Imposes 6-Day Quarantine Amid Spike in COVID-19 Cases - Official

The Indian capital of New Delhi has declared a six-day quarantine amid the surge in new coronavirus cases, New Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said on Monday

NEW DELHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th April, 2021) The Indian capital of New Delhi has declared a six-day quarantine amid the surge in new coronavirus cases, New Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said on Monday.

The country has been experiencing a continuous surge in new cases for the 40th day in a row, with the number of active patients skyrocketing from 135,900 to more than 1.92 million. Earlier in the day, the Indian Ministry of Health announced the largest daily increase to date, 273,810 cases.

"If we do not lock down Delhi, our health infrastructure will collapse. From 10 p.

m. today [16:30 GMT] and to 5 a.m. next Monday [23:30 Sunday GMT], Delhi will be in quarantine for six days. All necessary services will be available," Kejriwal said in a broadcast statement, adding that the quarantine rules will be announced soon.

With over 15 million cases, India comes second in terms of the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases, following the United States with more than 31.67 million patients.

Earlier in the month, New Delhi banned all mass gatherings until April 30, while also limiting number of passengers in public transport as well as funeral and wedding guests.

