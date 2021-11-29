UrduPoint.com

Indonesia Reports 176 Newly-confirmed COVID-19 Cases, 11 More Deaths

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Mon 29th November 2021 | 04:52 PM

Indonesia reports 176 newly-confirmed COVID-19 cases, 11 more deaths

Indonesia on Monday confirmed 176 new COVID-19 cases, raising its tally of infections to 4,256,112, according to the country's Health Ministry

JAKARTA, Nov. 29 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Nov, 2021 ) :Indonesia on Monday confirmed 176 new COVID-19 cases, raising its tally of infections to 4,256,112, according to the country's Health Ministry.

The ministry reported that the death toll from the virus in the country rose by 11 to 143,819, while 419 more people recovered during the past 24 hours, bringing the total number of recoveries to 4,104,333.

Indonesia started mass COVID-19 vaccinations on Jan. 13 after the authorities approved the emergency use of the Chinese Sinovac vaccine.

More than 138.90 million people have received their first doses of vaccines, while over 94.75 million have taken the second doses.

Indonesia has so far administered over 234.88 million doses, including the third booster jabs.

The Indonesian government aims to vaccinate 208.2 million people in the country.

Related Topics

China Indonesia From Government Million

Recent Stories

“We can’t stop but can reduce effects of Omicr ..

“We can’t stop but can reduce effects of Omicron,” Asad Umar warns, urging ..

10 minutes ago
 Etihad Credit Insurance inks agreement with Greece ..

Etihad Credit Insurance inks agreement with Greece’s Export Credit Insurance O ..

25 minutes ago
 Pakistan needs to benefit from EU experience for m ..

Pakistan needs to benefit from EU experience for modernising its agriculture sec ..

2 minutes ago
 3-days training of DVM students on ‘Animal Healt ..

3-days training of DVM students on ‘Animal Health monitoring framework’ at U ..

31 minutes ago
 Pakistan needs 93 runs to win against Bangladesh a ..

Pakistan needs 93 runs to win against Bangladesh as fourth day ends

33 minutes ago
 National Assembly body directs MoCC to hold inquir ..

National Assembly body directs MoCC to hold inquiry of COP-26 delegation visit

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Health

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.