International Nurses Day Observed
Faizan Hashmi Published May 12, 2025 | 11:26 PM
Pakistan marked International Nurses Day 2025 with a national webinar organized by the International Labour Organization (ILO) under the theme “Decent Work for Nurses – Investing in Safety and Economic Growth”
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th May, 2025) Pakistan marked International Nurses Day 2025 with a national webinar organized by the International Labour Organization (ILO) under the theme “Decent Work for Nurses – Investing in Safety and Economic Growth.”
The virtual event brought together representatives from government bodies, professional councils, and international experts to discuss the need for stronger investments in the country’s nursing workforce and the alignment of national policies with international labour standards.
In his opening remarks, ILO Pakistan Country Director Geir Tonstol hailed nurses as the backbone of the healthcare system and essential to the care economy.
He stressed that ensuring decent work for nurses involves fair compensation, safe working environments, social protections, and opportunities for advancement.
Citing Pakistan’s low nurse-to-population ratio of 0.5 per 1,000 people, Tonstol called for urgent policy reforms and increased investment to close workforce gaps and promote gender-responsive healthcare systems.
Musarrat Rani, representing the Midwifery Association of Pakistan, highlighted the challenges faced by nurses, including high turnover, working conditions, and gender-based obstacles to leadership.
She estimated a national shortfall of 1.3 million nurses, partly due to the migration of healthcare workers.
She praised the Pakistan Nursing and Midwifery Policy Framework (2023–2035) and called for greater budgetary support and collaboration with international organizations like the ILO.
On behalf of the Ministry of National Health Services, Regulations and Coordination (MoNHSR&C), Dr. Sabeen Afzal, Director Regulations/Council, outlined the government’s strategy to enhance the nursing sector.
She noted a 29% rise in nursing institutions and growing interest among youth but acknowledged persistent challenges, such as faculty shortages and urban-centric deployment.
Dr. Afzal emphasized the four pillars of the national nursing policy—governance, education, labour market dynamics, and quality assurance—and shared plans to improve training infrastructure, offer more scholarships, and facilitate international employment through Mutual Recognition Agreements (MRAs) and licensing exam support.
From ILO Geneva, Maren Hopfe, Technical Officer for the Health Services Sector, urged to ratify key international labour conventions.
Rabia Razzaque, Senior Programme Officer at ILO Pakistan emphasized the need for a unified, inclusive policy framework that includes collective bargaining, professional development, and occupational safety.
Concluding the session, Raja Shahroze Abbas, representative of the Ministry of Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource Development (MoOPHRD), reiterated the government’s commitment to advancing decent work for nurses.
He confirmed that the ratification of Convention 149 is a priority, with stakeholder consultations planned.
He also outlined ongoing efforts to map international labour markets, align education with global standards, and support structured overseas migration through the Overseas Employment Corporation.
The event underscored a collective recognition of the critical role of nurses in achieving universal health coverage and economic resilience—and the urgent need to ensure they work in safe, fair, and empowering environments.
