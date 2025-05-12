DC reviews FA, FSc examination centers in Gandakha

(@FahadShabbir)

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th May, 2025) Deputy Commissioner (DC) Usta Muhammad Mir Arshad Hussain Jamali made a surprise visit to the intermediate examination center at Gandakha Government Boys school area of Jaffarabad and reviewed the arrangements on Monday.

During the visit, he checked the examination slips of the candidates and reviewed the submission of papers by the students.

He issued strict instructions to the Superintendent of the examination center Attaullah Jamali and Deputy Superintendent Mohsin Khan Jamali and Additional Superintendent Zakir Ali Jamali to prevent cheating, saying that cheating destroys and ruins the future of students instead of making them bright and successful, therefore, a strict ban on copying should be continued.

He said that all possible facilities should be ensured in the examination centers so that students could take their exams FS, FSc without any problems.

The deputy commissioner said that no unauthorized person would be allowed in the examination premises during the examination to prevent cheating and during the paper.

While giving instructions to the police force deployed at the examination centers, he said that no unauthorized person should be allowed in the examination premises during the examination so that the students could solve the papers with enthusiasm and peace.