DC Reviews FA, FSc Examination Centers In Gandakha
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 12, 2025 | 11:26 PM
Deputy Commissioner (DC) Usta Muhammad Mir Arshad Hussain Jamali made a surprise visit to the intermediate examination center at Gandakha Government Boys School area of Jaffarabad and reviewed the arrangements on Monday
QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th May, 2025) Deputy Commissioner (DC) Usta Muhammad Mir Arshad Hussain Jamali made a surprise visit to the intermediate examination center at Gandakha Government Boys school area of Jaffarabad and reviewed the arrangements on Monday.
During the visit, he checked the examination slips of the candidates and reviewed the submission of papers by the students.
He issued strict instructions to the Superintendent of the examination center Attaullah Jamali and Deputy Superintendent Mohsin Khan Jamali and Additional Superintendent Zakir Ali Jamali to prevent cheating, saying that cheating destroys and ruins the future of students instead of making them bright and successful, therefore, a strict ban on copying should be continued.
He said that all possible facilities should be ensured in the examination centers so that students could take their exams FS, FSc without any problems.
The deputy commissioner said that no unauthorized person would be allowed in the examination premises during the examination to prevent cheating and during the paper.
While giving instructions to the police force deployed at the examination centers, he said that no unauthorized person should be allowed in the examination premises during the examination so that the students could solve the papers with enthusiasm and peace.
Recent Stories
Two mine workers die, 7 fall unconscious in Lakhra coalfield's mine
Tax office seals 3 wine shops lacking PoS system integration
College of Physicians and Surgeons Pakistan (CPSP) Part 1 exams started, 2,726 c ..
International Nurses Day observed
ECP notifies schedule to fill late Sajid Mir’s Senate seat
DC reviews FA, FSc examination centers in Gandakha
Govt considering removal of sales tax on local cotton in upcoming budget: NA tol ..
Meeting discusses improvement in quality of education in public sector schools
Minister Aurangzeb Khichi visits family of Martyr Lance Naik Muhammad Ishaq in K ..
UN formally names Spain's Miguel Moratinos as Special Envoy to Combat Islamophob ..
Rana Tanveer visits Sheikhupura and Muridke
Robotic hands catch storm of revolution
More Stories From Education
-
College of Physicians and Surgeons Pakistan (CPSP) Part 1 exams started, 2,726 candidates participat ..2 minutes ago
-
DC reviews FA, FSc examination centers in Gandakha2 minutes ago
-
Meeting discusses improvement in quality of education in public sector schools12 minutes ago
-
Government College Women University Faisalabad (GCWUF) holds Tashakur Rally2 hours ago
-
CPSP holds part-I exams for 2,726 candidates in 11 different specialties2 hours ago
-
Rawalpindi Women’s University (RWU) hosts training program4 hours ago
-
COMSTECH chief underscores $1.3 trillion Halal economy potential at training course in Uzbekistan4 hours ago
-
Controller BBISE visits FA, Fsc examination centers3 days ago
-
Step afoot to control copying during annual exam: Jamali3 days ago
-
Rawalpindi BISE exams scheduled for May 9 cancelled4 days ago
-
Punjab Public Service Commission (PPSC) exams postponed4 days ago
-
HITEC university becomes Pakistan’s first International Combat Robotics Champion4 days ago