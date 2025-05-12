Meeting discusses improvement in quality of education in public sector schools

An important meeting of the Elementary and Secondary Education Department was held on Monday with Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Ali Amin Gandapur in the chair

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th May, 2025) An important meeting of the Elementary and Secondary Education Department was held on Monday with Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Ali Amin Gandapur in the chair.

Detailed discussions were held in the meeting on improving the quality of education in government schools, particularly the issue of out-of-school children.

It was decided that in districts where the rate of out-of-school children is 50 percent or higher, an education emergency will be declared.

The meeting also accorded in principal approval to the proposed actions under the education emergency plan.

It was decided that comprehensive and multi-faceted measures will be taken to increase student enrollment in schools. In this regard, schemes will be included in the upcoming budget to support various activities.

The Chief Minister directed the preparation of a comprehensive action plan, taking into account the specific conditions of each district, to ensure effective implementation of the education emergency plan.

He further instructed that different models and options should be explored to ensure the provision of educational facilities in the affected areas.

The Chief Minister stated that the issue of out-of-school children is a national issue that demands immediate attention. While the current provincial government has made good progress in increasing school enrollment, there is a need for even more effective efforts.

He expressed concern that in some districts the rate of out-of-school children remains alarming, and the declaration of an education emergency is a necessary step to reduce this number and improve enrollment rates.

The Chief Minister emphasized making next year’s enrollment campaign more effective and result-oriented, with special attention given to the education of girls, terming their absence from school a matter of grave concern.

The Chief Minister noted that in some schools, students are still sitting on the floor to receive education, which is unacceptable, and the province can no longer afford such conditions.

He stated that it is the mission of his government that no child in any public school should be forced to sit on the floor. Likewise, he stressed the need to ensure that all government schools are equipped with proper washrooms and clean drinking water facilities.

He reiterated that education is the top priority of his government and more resources will be allocated for this sector in the upcoming budget.

The Chief Minister directed that facts-based data must be made available to ensure the effective and prudent use of these resources and that all activities should be driven by accurate statistics.

In order to improve the quality of education in public schools, the Chief Minister directed measures to enhance teachers’ capacity, ensure 100% merit in new recruitments, and establish schools in rented buildings in areas where they are urgently needed.

He further instructed that schools with higher enrollment rates should be upgraded in the upcoming budget so that students can continue their education without disruption.

Additionally, he emphasized strengthening the monitoring system and taking steps to provide missing facilities such as laboratories, examination halls, and other essential infrastructure in existing schools.

The meeting also reviewed progress on the ongoing development projects of the Elementary and Secondary Education Department and discussed proposed projects for the Annual Development Programme of the next fiscal year.

Provincial Minister for Elementary and Secondary Education Faisal Tarakai, Advisor to the Chief Minister on Finance Muzammil Aslam, Chief Secretary, Additional Chief Secretary (Planning), and other senior officials of the concerned departments attended the meeting.