Rana Tanveer Visits Sheikhupura And Muridke
Muhammad Irfan Published May 12, 2025 | 11:16 PM
On the special directives of Prime Minister Mian Shehbaz Sharif, Minister for National Food Security and Research Rana Tanveer Hussain, along with military officials, visited Sheikhupura and Muridke
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th May, 2025) On the special directives of Prime Minister Mian Shehbaz Sharif, Minister for National food Security and Research Rana Tanveer Hussain, along with military officials, visited Sheikhupura and Muridke.
The minister inspected the Government Jamia Ummul Qura Mosque, which was targeted in the Indian attack, said a press release issued by the Ministry of Nation Food Security and Research on Monday.
Announcing the government's decision to reconstruct the mosque, he stated that the Prime Minister and the Army Chief have pledged to rebuild the mosque at their personal expense.
Rana Tanveer Hussain visited the injured of Indian attack and inquired about their health. The minster also
presented them flowers and gifts.
He announced the provision of the best medical facilities for the injured and assured full support to the families of the martyrs.
The Federal Minister said that Allah Almighty has blessed Pakistan with a clear victory. Our falcons have humbled India's arrogance, and the enemy is regretting its mistake.
He further stated that Pakistan has set a remarkable example of humanity by targeting only Indian military installations, while India has proven its aggression by attacking our mosques and civilian population.
Referring to the global stance, Rana Tanveer Hussain said that except Israel, the entire world supports Pakistan's position.
He added that under Mian Nawaz Sharif's vision, Pakistan's defense system has strengthened significantly, and now the world will deal with Pakistan on equal terms.
Speaking on the Kashmir issue, the minister appreciated the efforts of the United States and emphasized that the only solution of the Kashmir issue lies in the implementation of United Nations resolutions.
Recent Stories
Govt considering removal of sales tax on local cotton in upcoming budget: NA tol ..
Meeting discusses improvement in quality of education in public sector schools
Minister Aurangzeb Khichi visits family of Martyr Lance Naik Muhammad Ishaq in K ..
UN formally names Spain's Miguel Moratinos as Special Envoy to Combat Islamophob ..
Rana Tanveer visits Sheikhupura and Muridke
Robotic hands catch storm of revolution
India’s myth of supremacy shattered: Federal Minister for Climate Change and E ..
Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI) stages Grand Solidarity Rally in ..
Pakistan to discuss core issue of Kashmir with India: Minister of State for Inte ..
IHC seeks report regarding formation of anti-narcotics council
Barrister Sultan directs AJK University to improve education quality
DHO Lala Jaffer’s services lauded by Cvil Society
More Stories From Business
-
Govt considering removal of sales tax on local cotton in upcoming budget: NA told45 seconds ago
-
Rana Tanveer visits Sheikhupura and Muridke2 minutes ago
-
Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI) stages Grand Solidarity Rally in support of Pak Army5 minutes ago
-
Ahsan directs ministries to prepare business plans for achieving $60 bln export target23 minutes ago
-
Minister for Finance and Revenue, Senator Muhammad Aurangzeb holds virtual meeting with Citigroup’ ..21 minutes ago
-
Minister highlights Balochistan’s development potential with UNOPS country director26 minutes ago
-
Rupee value improves, dollar becomes cheaper in interbank2 hours ago
-
Pakistan's Stock Exchange indices soared, billions in profit in five minutes2 hours ago
-
Gold prices see major decline in Pakistan, drop over Rs10,000 per tola3 hours ago
-
FBR committed to digital transformation: Rai Irshad2 hours ago
-
CCP approves majority acquisition of lotte Chemical by AsiaPak, Montage Oil2 hours ago
-
Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Professor Ahsan Iqbal chairs meeting on a ..4 hours ago