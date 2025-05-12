Open Menu

Rana Tanveer Visits Sheikhupura And Muridke

Muhammad Irfan Published May 12, 2025 | 11:16 PM

On the special directives of Prime Minister Mian Shehbaz Sharif, Minister for National Food Security and Research Rana Tanveer Hussain, along with military officials, visited Sheikhupura and Muridke

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th May, 2025) On the special directives of Prime Minister Mian Shehbaz Sharif, Minister for National food Security and Research Rana Tanveer Hussain, along with military officials, visited Sheikhupura and Muridke.

The minister inspected the Government Jamia Ummul Qura Mosque, which was targeted in the Indian attack, said a press  release issued by the Ministry of Nation Food Security and Research on Monday.

Announcing the government's decision to reconstruct the mosque, he stated that the Prime Minister and the Army Chief have pledged to rebuild the mosque at their personal expense.

Rana Tanveer Hussain visited the injured of Indian attack and inquired about their health. The minster also

presented them flowers and gifts.

He announced the provision of the best medical facilities for the injured and assured full support to the families of the martyrs.

The Federal Minister said that Allah Almighty has blessed Pakistan with a clear victory. Our falcons have humbled India's arrogance, and the enemy is regretting its mistake.

He further stated that Pakistan has set a remarkable example of humanity by targeting only Indian military installations, while India has proven its aggression by attacking our mosques and civilian population.

Referring to the global stance, Rana Tanveer Hussain said that except Israel, the entire world supports Pakistan's position.

He added that under Mian Nawaz Sharif's vision, Pakistan's defense system has strengthened significantly, and now the world will deal with Pakistan on equal terms.

Speaking on the Kashmir issue, the minister appreciated the efforts of the United States and emphasized that the only solution of the Kashmir issue lies in the implementation of United Nations resolutions.

