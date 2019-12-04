Provincial Minister for Health Dr Yasmin Rashid on Wednesday presiding over a meeting of cabinet committee here at Civil Secretariat said that soon an international standard anti-dengue conference would be held in Lahore

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Dec, 2019 ) :Provincial Minister for Health Dr Yasmin Rashid on Wednesday presiding over a meeting of cabinet committee here at Civil Secretariat said that soon an international standard anti-dengue conference would be held in Lahore

Provincial Minister for Aquaf Saeed-ul-Hassan Jafferi, Chief Secretary Punjab Maj. (R) Azam Suleman, Secretary Primary & Secondary Healthcare Department Capt. (R) Muhammad Usman, DG Health Services Punjab Dr Haroon Jahangir, and representatives of PHA, Agriculture, Irrigation, DGPR, Local Government, IPH, LWMC, Specialized Healthcare & Medical education, food, Cooperatives, Punjab Healthcare Commission and other concerned departments were present on this occasion. All the commissioners and deputy commissioners participated in the meeting through video link.

Dr Yasmin Rashid while addressing the meeting said that all out resources were being utilized for coping with dengue in the province.

She directed that all the officers and administration should remain active for the eradication of dengue. She further directed to strictly monitor the measures taken for eradicating dengue larva breeding.

She said that all the medical facilities were available to the dengue patients in the public sector hospitals of Punjab, adding, action are being taken against the violation of dengue SOPs throughout the province.

She said that in future measures would be taken in advance for the eradication of dengue menace. She said that such officers deserved no leniency or concession who provided false facts and figures.

She further maintained that citizens would also have to play their role by keeping their houses and offices clean and dry.

Chief Secretary Punjab Maj. (R) Azam Suleman while addressing the participants said that SOPs should strictly be followed for the eradication of dengue.

He said that commissioners and deputy commissioners should review anti-dengue activities by setting up camp offices in the far-flung areas.

Commissioners should monitor the anti-dengue activities with the help of deputy commissioners and assistant commissioners, he added.