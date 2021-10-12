Lack of physical activity increases the risk of arthritis in people: Expert

A senior consultant of Orthopedic Surgeon at Polyclinic Islamabad Dr. Muhammad Sarfraz on Tuesday said that awareness campaigns, educational drives, latest therapies, and early preventive measures remain keys to stem the rising numbers of Arthritis patients

On World Arthritis Day, an orthopedic specialist while talking to ptv news said that cases of osteoarthritis and various other forms of joint pains have gone up during Covid-19 times due to lack of physical activity.

He said world Arthritis day is observed globally on 12th October every year. The day is celebrated to raise awareness about arthritis, an inflammatory condition that causes pain and stiffness in joints which can worsen with age.

He said Arthritis affects millions of people worldwide including Pakistan, with such a significant number of people affected it is imperative that preventative measures are taken as well as awareness campaigns are being launched.

The expert explained that pain or swelling in the joints of the body is known as 'arthritis, adding, a number of factors cause arthritis, which include excess weight, hereditary damage, injuries sustained during accidents, and pain, swelling, or stiffness in joints.

He said early diagnosis of rheumatoid arthritis is critical but if not treated timely inflammation may lead to articular damage and bone depletion, particularly within the first two years of the disease.

An increasing number of young population, more women than men, are being stricken with this joint-related disease in the country, he mentioned.

Patients suffering from joint pain including arthritis and its rheumatic conditions need to have access to the latest advancements in the field of medicine, weight control, regular exercise, and healthy food to overcome the disease, he added.