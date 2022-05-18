UrduPoint.com

Malaysia Reports 1,469 New COVID-19 Infections, 3 New Deaths

Umer Jamshaid Published May 18, 2022 | 01:29 PM

Malaysia reported 1,469 new COVID-19 infections as of midnight Tuesday, bringing the national total to 4,481,278, according to the health ministry

There are three new imported cases and 1,466 new local transmissions, data released on the ministry's website showed.

Three more deaths have been reported, bringing the death toll to 35,623.

The ministry reported 1,836 new recoveries, bringing the total number of cured and discharged to 4,415,146.

There are 30,509 active cases, with 36 being held in intensive care and 17 of those in need of assisted breathing.

The country reported 14,253 vaccine doses administered on Tuesday alone and 85.4 percent of the population have received at least one dose, 82.5 percent are fully vaccinated and 49.2 percent have received boosters.

