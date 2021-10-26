UrduPoint.com

Malaysia Reports 4,782 New COVID-19 Infections, 92 New Deaths

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct. 26 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Oct, 2021 ) :Malaysia reported 4,782 new COVID-19 infections as of midnight Monday, bringing the national total to 2,436,498, according to the health ministry.

Fifteen of the new cases are imported, with 4,767 being local transmissions, data released on the ministry's website showed.

Another 92 more deaths have been reported, bringing the death toll to 28,492, while 7,414 patients have been released after recovery, bringing the total number of cured and discharged to 2,334,783.

There are 73,223 active cases, 602 are being held in intensive care and 300 of those are in need of assisted breathing.

The country reported 184,162 vaccine doses administered on Monday alone and some 77.7 percent of the population have received at least one dose and 73.2 percent are fully vaccinated.

