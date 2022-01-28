UrduPoint.com

Many Kremlin Administration Employees Infected With COVID-19 - Spokesman

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 28, 2022 | 03:35 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th January, 2022) Many employees of the Kremlin administration are currently infected with COVID-19, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Friday, adding that Omicron shows just how contagious it is.

"A lot of people get sick.

The vast majority continue to work at home ... A lot of people get sick every day. That is, this explosive contagiousness of the omicron, it demonstrates itself in full growth," Peskov told reporters.

The spokesman mentioned that there are "anti-vaxxers" in the Kremlin administration, just like in the society.

>