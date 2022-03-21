UrduPoint.com

MD Visits Trauma Center Quetta

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 21, 2022 | 05:26 PM

MD visits Trauma Center Quetta

Managing Director Trauma Center Quetta Dr. Yasir Hussain Shah on Monday visited the building of the Trauma Center here

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Mar, 2022 ) :Managing Director Trauma Center Quetta Dr. Yasir Hussain Shah on Monday visited the building of the Trauma Center here. Neurosurgeon Dr Mehmood Kibzai, Dr Amna, Dr Humira, Dr Zohra and Nursing Superintendent accompanied him on the occasion.

During his visit to ICU, Operation Theater, Laboratory and Medicine Ward, the Managing Director was briefed about the functioning of various departments of the Trauma Center and medical care being imparted to the patients.

Expressing his satisfaction over the standard medical care facilities to the patients, the Managing Director said that best medical care shall be extended to the visiting patients.

" No leniency, on the part of doctors and other staff of the Trauma Center be tolerated," he said adding that under available resources Trauma Center is fully functional and providing best medical treatment to the patients on merit.

Earlier, he met the patients and inquired after their health and standard of treatment they receive in the Trauma Center.

