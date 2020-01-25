Meeting discuss measure to achieve targets of upcoming polio campaign

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jan, 2020 ) :Additional Deputy Commissioner Revenue, Jan Muhammad Saturday chaired a meeting in Mardan to review progress and discuss measures to achieve targets of upcoming anti-polio campaign.

The meeting among others was attended by concerned officials of district administration and District Health Officer.

Briefing the meeting, Staff Officer, Dr.

Zeeshan told that upcoming polio campaign would start from January 27 targeting 403,398 children. He said that 1186 mobile teams, 93 fixed teams, 48 transit teams and eight roaming teams have been constituted for the polio campaign.

Speaking on the occasion, Additional Deputy Commissioner asked polio teams to sought help of Ulema to placate families those refusing to vaccinate their children. He also directed provision of foolproof security measure for polio teams.