'Mental Disease Third Most Prevalence In Society'

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Wed 09th October 2019 | 05:27 PM

'Mental disease third most prevalence in society'

The most prevalence among other diseases is mental illness after cardiac disease and cancer which needs immediate attention of the society and the government

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Oct, 2019 ) :The most prevalence among other diseases is mental illness after cardiac disease and cancer which needs immediate attention of the society and the government.

In an exclusive talk with APP here on Wednesday, Psychiatry Department of King Edward Medical University/Mayo Hospital Chairman Prof Dr Aftab Asif said the theme of world mental day this year is "Suicide Prevention".

He said that mental disorders were on the rise in the country as over 20 percent population was suffering from such disorders currently.

He said that mental illness was a 'time bomb' which would take lives of several innocent victims when it exploded.

Mental disorders affected nearly 12 percent of the world's population which made about 450 million people or one out of every four people around the world would experience a mental illness, he added.

He said the world Health organization (WHO) had warned that if the number of mentally-ill patients is continued, it would become number one disease in 2030 in the world.

He said that in every 40 seconds, someone lost their life to suicide in the world.

In the United States and Europe, the number one death occurred due to road accident, while second numbers of death was by attempting suicide.

Whereas, in Pakistan, thirty people out of one million ended their life by suicide, he added.

"The number of men is more than women who commit suicide," he said.

Dr Aftab said that suicide had become the second most common cause of premature death among teens and young adults.

Every year one adult in four, along with one child in ten have mental health issue in the country, he added.

"In Pakistan, it is estimated that 24 million people are in need of psychiatric assistance," he said.

However, allocated resources for the screening and treatment of mental health disorders were not enough to meet the increasing need, the Dr Aftab said.

"According to the WHO data, Pakistan has only 0.19 psychiatrists for per 100,000 inhabitants, which is one of the lowest numbers in the world," he added.

He said that rising inflation, unemployment, erratic gas, electricity and water supplies for which people found themselves unable to cope with, which resulted in mental disorders, especially depression.

Provision of the basic amenities such as clean water, pure food, genuine medicine, transport, hygienic environment, curbing crime and ensuring security to citizens, would result in a mentally healthier country.

