UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Minister For Health Dr Yasmin Rashid Reviews Breast Cancer Seminar Arrangements

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Tue 08th October 2019 | 07:08 PM

Minister for Health Dr Yasmin Rashid reviews breast cancer seminar arrangements

Punjab Minister for Health Dr Yasmin Rashid on Tuesday visited Fatima Jinnah Medical University (FJMU) and reviewed arrangements made for the seminar to be held in connection with breast cancer

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Oct, 2019 ) :Punjab Minister for Health Dr Yasmin Rashid on Tuesday visited Fatima Jinnah Medical University (FJMU) and reviewed arrangements made for the seminar to be held in connection with breast cancer.

Punjab CM Sardar Usman Buzdar would attend the seminar as a chief guest.

FMUJ Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Aamir Zaman Khan gave a detailed briefing to the minister regarding the arrangements.

The minister said that purpose of the symposium was to create awareness among the people about hazards and treatment of breast cancer.

Related Topics

Punjab Fatima Jinnah Breast Cancer Yasmin Rashid Usman Buzdar

Recent Stories

Batsmen survive to earn draw for Balochistan

43 seconds ago

Bilawal Bhatti and Aamer Yamin run through Sindh t ..

9 minutes ago

Active circular debt surges to Rs. 860 bln: Senate ..

2 minutes ago

Russian Upper House Commission Has Data on Prepara ..

2 minutes ago

Ireland budgets 1.2 bn euros for 'no-deal' Brexit

2 minutes ago

Hong Kong Squash Open postponed

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Health

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.