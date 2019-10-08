Minister for Health Dr Yasmin Rashid reviews breast cancer seminar arrangements

(@FahadShabbir)

Punjab Minister for Health Dr Yasmin Rashid on Tuesday visited Fatima Jinnah Medical University (FJMU) and reviewed arrangements made for the seminar to be held in connection with breast cancer

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Oct, 2019 ) : Punjab Minister for Health Dr Yasmin Rashid on Tuesday visited Fatima Jinnah Medical University (FJMU) and reviewed arrangements made for the seminar to be held in connection with breast cancer

Punjab CM Sardar Usman Buzdar would attend the seminar as a chief guest.

FMUJ Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Aamir Zaman Khan gave a detailed briefing to the minister regarding the arrangements.

The minister said that purpose of the symposium was to create awareness among the people about hazards and treatment of breast cancer.