MOL Pakistan holds four free eye camps in TAL Block

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Feb, 2020 ):MOL Pakistan Oil & Gas Company B.V in collaboration with Al-Shifa Eye Trust Hospital Kohat organized four eye camps in different villages of TAL Block of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. The eye camps organized on the request of the local elders benefited more than 2,000 patients.

These camps were arranged at different locations of three cities of MOL Pakistan's operating areas including Karak, Hangu and Kohat.

Medical teams comprising of specialist doctors, refractionists and supporting staff from Al Shifa Trust Eye Hospital Kohat provided services at the camps.

During the eye camps, more than 1,014 patients were provided with spectacles after detailed check up. 340 out of those patients were referred to hospital for further investigation while 50 patients were taken to the Al-Shifa Trust Eye Hospital for surgery.

It is pertinent to mention here that prior to these camps, 19 such camps had already been arranged by MOL Pakistan for the local residents of the operational areas which in-total have served more than 9,000 patients including senior citizens and children.

In his message, Ali Murtaza Abbas, MOL Group Regional Vice President for Middle East, Africa and Pakistan said, "MOL is a responsible corporate entity which believes in betterment of local communities wherever it operates globally." "The number of camps we've so far arranged in this region is an open example of our affection for the local residents,"he said.

"A sum of Rs 1,550,000 has been spent to organize these camps and we are determined to spending many more in upcoming such facilities with the extended support of the district administrations,"he said.

In a joint statement, elders of Village Tolanj (TPF) and Lachi (Mami Khel Area), District Kohat, Village Khattak Banda (Mardan Khel-3), District Hangu and Sanda Manzai (Makori East Area), District Karak thanked MOL Pakistan for these initiatives.