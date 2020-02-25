UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

MOL Pakistan Holds Four Free Eye Camps In TAL Block

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Tue 25th February 2020 | 05:34 PM

MOL Pakistan holds four free eye camps in TAL Block

MOL Pakistan Oil & Gas Company B.V in collaboration with Al-Shifa Eye Trust Hospital Kohat organized four eye camps in different villages of TAL Block of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. The eye camps organized on the request of the local elders benefited more than 2,000 patients

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Feb, 2020 ):MOL Pakistan Oil & Gas Company B.V in collaboration with Al-Shifa Eye Trust Hospital Kohat organized four eye camps in different villages of TAL Block of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. The eye camps organized on the request of the local elders benefited more than 2,000 patients.

These camps were arranged at different locations of three cities of MOL Pakistan's operating areas including Karak, Hangu and Kohat.

Medical teams comprising of specialist doctors, refractionists and supporting staff from Al Shifa Trust Eye Hospital Kohat provided services at the camps.

During the eye camps, more than 1,014 patients were provided with spectacles after detailed check up. 340 out of those patients were referred to hospital for further investigation while 50 patients were taken to the Al-Shifa Trust Eye Hospital for surgery.

It is pertinent to mention here that prior to these camps, 19 such camps had already been arranged by MOL Pakistan for the local residents of the operational areas which in-total have served more than 9,000 patients including senior citizens and children.

In his message, Ali Murtaza Abbas, MOL Group Regional Vice President for Middle East, Africa and Pakistan said, "MOL is a responsible corporate entity which believes in betterment of local communities wherever it operates globally." "The number of camps we've so far arranged in this region is an open example of our affection for the local residents,"he said.

"A sum of Rs 1,550,000 has been spent to organize these camps and we are determined to spending many more in upcoming such facilities with the extended support of the district administrations,"he said.

In a joint statement, elders of Village Tolanj (TPF) and Lachi (Mami Khel Area), District Kohat, Village Khattak Banda (Mardan Khel-3), District Hangu and Sanda Manzai (Makori East Area), District Karak thanked MOL Pakistan for these initiatives.

Related Topics

Pakistan Africa Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Company Oil Hangu Kohat Mardan Middle East Karak Gas From

Recent Stories

Trump Says Got No Information From Intelligence on ..

25 seconds ago

Air quality unhealthy for sensitive groups in fede ..

27 seconds ago

Integrated efforts imperative to combat menace of ..

28 seconds ago

Egypt's ex-president Hosni Mubarak dead at 91

29 seconds ago

Three held for stealing electricityin Sialkot

31 seconds ago

Italy coronavirus outbreak spreads to Tuscany, Sic ..

3 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Health

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.