Mongolia adds 127 new COVID-19 cases

ULAN BATOR, April 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Apr, 2022 ) :Mongolia's COVID-19 tally rose to 469,521 on Friday after 127 new COVID-19 infections were reported in the past day, according to the country's health ministry.

No new related deaths were reported, leaving the national death toll unchanged at 2,108.

Life has essentially returned to normal in Mongolia due to high vaccination coverage and declining daily infections.

Almost 67 percent of the country's population of 3.4 million have received two COVID-19 vaccine jabs, while 1,032,876 people have received a third dose and 115,185 have received a voluntary fourth shot.

The Asian country has resumed in-person classes for all educational institutions and fully opened its borders to foreign tourists, who are no longer required to have a polymerase chain reaction test or be quarantined.