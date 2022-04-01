UrduPoint.com

Mongolia Adds 127 New COVID-19 Cases

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 01, 2022 | 01:00 PM

Mongolia adds 127 new COVID-19 cases

Mongolia's COVID-19 tally rose to 469,521 on Friday after 127 new COVID-19 infections were reported in the past day, according to the country's health ministry

ULAN BATOR, April 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Apr, 2022 ) :Mongolia's COVID-19 tally rose to 469,521 on Friday after 127 new COVID-19 infections were reported in the past day, according to the country's health ministry.

No new related deaths were reported, leaving the national death toll unchanged at 2,108.

Life has essentially returned to normal in Mongolia due to high vaccination coverage and declining daily infections.

Almost 67 percent of the country's population of 3.4 million have received two COVID-19 vaccine jabs, while 1,032,876 people have received a third dose and 115,185 have received a voluntary fourth shot.

The Asian country has resumed in-person classes for all educational institutions and fully opened its borders to foreign tourists, who are no longer required to have a polymerase chain reaction test or be quarantined.

Related Topics

Mongolia All Asia Million

Recent Stories

PTI clinches Tehsils Councils Babuzai, Barikot in ..

PTI clinches Tehsils Councils Babuzai, Barikot in Swat

17 seconds ago
 Cuba reports 814 new COVID-19 cases

Cuba reports 814 new COVID-19 cases

19 seconds ago
 PTI clinches eight, ANP one tehsils council seats

PTI clinches eight, ANP one tehsils council seats

20 seconds ago
 Serbian Coal Mine Collapse Kills 8 Workers, Injure ..

Serbian Coal Mine Collapse Kills 8 Workers, Injures 20 Others - Doctors

23 seconds ago
 CM Mahmood Khan congratulates party's workers on b ..

CM Mahmood Khan congratulates party's workers on big election victory in LG poll ..

6 minutes ago
 PM's security beefed up following threat to his li ..

PM's security beefed up following threat to his life: Fawad Chaudhry

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Health

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.