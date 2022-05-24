UrduPoint.com

Morocco Reports 3 Suspected Cases Of Monkeypox

Faizan Hashmi Published May 24, 2022 | 05:01 PM

Morocco reports 3 suspected cases of monkeypox

RABAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th May, 2022 ) --:Morocco announced on Monday that it has identified three suspected cases of the viral disease monkeypox.

The three suspected cases, currently under health care, are in good health and have gone through medical analysis, pending results, said the Ministry of Health.

The ministry said it had formed a special task force to monitor the national situation.

The World Health Organization (WHO) has confirmed cases of monkeypox in 12 countries, including the United States, Canada, Australia, Britain, Spain, Portugal, Germany, Belgium, Italy, the Netherlands, France, and Sweden.

These cases exclude the 21 countries where the disease is considered endemic, all in West and Central Africa

Related Topics

World Australia Canada France Germany Spain Italy Belgium Portugal United States Sweden Morocco Netherlands All

Recent Stories

NFTP Opens Admissions for Freelancers Nationwide

NFTP Opens Admissions for Freelancers Nationwide

36 minutes ago
 Sherani forest inferno controlled: Balochistan gov ..

Sherani forest inferno controlled: Balochistan govt

4 minutes ago
 Baghdad Int'l Book Fair suspended due to sandstorm ..

Baghdad Int'l Book Fair suspended due to sandstorm

4 minutes ago
 Monkeypox cases rise to 6 in Netherlands

Monkeypox cases rise to 6 in Netherlands

4 minutes ago
 DC chairs introductory meeting

DC chairs introductory meeting

17 minutes ago
 Zimbabwe hosts elephant summit to discuss elephant ..

Zimbabwe hosts elephant summit to discuss elephant management

17 minutes ago

More Stories From Health

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.