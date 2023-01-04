UrduPoint.com

Movement And Exercise Essential For Healthy And Happy Life, Experts

Umer Jamshaid Published January 04, 2023 | 07:21 PM

Movement and Exercise essential for healthy and happy life, Experts

The Institute of Physiotherapy and Rehabilitation Sciences, Liaquat University of Medical and Health Sciences Jamshoro Wednesday organized a physiotherapy conference at LUMHS Jamshoro

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jan, 2023 ) :The Institute of Physiotherapy and Rehabilitation Sciences, Liaquat University of Medical and Health Sciences Jamshoro Wednesday organized a physiotherapy conference at LUMHS Jamshoro.

The Vice Chancellor LUMHS Prof. Ikram Din Ujjan who inaugurated the conference said that movement and exercise are fundamental for a healthy and happy life. According to the World Health Organization, he said, inactivity was one of the leading preventable causes of death worldwide and made physical activity a public health priority.

The Vice-Chancellor said evidence shows that people who stay active are more likely to keep working and engaging in society and enjoying life adding that physiotherapists have a vital role in helping them do so at every stage of life.

He said that the profession of physiotherapy helps millions of people every year to prevent and manage the effects of non-communicable diseases, along with the effects of inactive lifestyles, aging, illness, accidents, and the stresses and strains of life.

The Director Institute of Physiotherapy and Rehabilitation Sciences LUMHS, Dr. Asif Gulzar Shaikh said that physiotherapists were experts in developing and maintaining people's ability to move and function throughout their lives.

With an advanced understanding of how the body moves and what keeps it from moving well, they promote wellness, mobility and independence, he said and added that physiotherapists treat and prevent many problems caused by pain, illness, disability and disease, sport and work-related injuries, aging and inactivity.

Earlier, Prof. Rana Siddiqui Concussion Management Specialist, Health Ministry Canada and Suneel Kumar eminent Physiotherapist from the United Kingdom shared their views on the subject, while Dr. Aanchal Bhadwar and Dr. Liaquat Ali Khan shared their presentations online from Canada.

Related Topics

World Canada Liaquat Ali Khan Independence United Kingdom Jamshoro From Million

Recent Stories

Dubai motorists can easily report minor traffic ac ..

Dubai motorists can easily report minor traffic accidents and accidents against ..

12 minutes ago
 QCC launches issuance of Certificate of Conformity ..

QCC launches issuance of Certificate of Conformity for Individual Services throu ..

12 minutes ago
 Top global pharmaceutical companies and manufactur ..

Top global pharmaceutical companies and manufacturers gathering at DUPHAT 2023 N ..

27 minutes ago
 Sharjah Ruler directs employees of &#039;My Servic ..

Sharjah Ruler directs employees of &#039;My Services&#039; to join SCDA

42 minutes ago
 Congressman-Elect George Santos Admits to 2008 Bra ..

Congressman-Elect George Santos Admits to 2008 Brazil Theft - Reports

1 minute ago
 Russian Seaports' Cargo Turnover Recovered in 2022 ..

Russian Seaports' Cargo Turnover Recovered in 2022 to Pre-Pandemic Levels - Port ..

1 minute ago

More Stories From Health

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.