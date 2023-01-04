Movement and Exercise essential for healthy and happy life, Experts

The Institute of Physiotherapy and Rehabilitation Sciences, Liaquat University of Medical and Health Sciences Jamshoro Wednesday organized a physiotherapy conference at LUMHS Jamshoro

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jan, 2023 ) :The Institute of Physiotherapy and Rehabilitation Sciences, Liaquat University of Medical and Health Sciences Jamshoro Wednesday organized a physiotherapy conference at LUMHS Jamshoro.

The Vice Chancellor LUMHS Prof. Ikram Din Ujjan who inaugurated the conference said that movement and exercise are fundamental for a healthy and happy life. According to the World Health Organization, he said, inactivity was one of the leading preventable causes of death worldwide and made physical activity a public health priority.

The Vice-Chancellor said evidence shows that people who stay active are more likely to keep working and engaging in society and enjoying life adding that physiotherapists have a vital role in helping them do so at every stage of life.

He said that the profession of physiotherapy helps millions of people every year to prevent and manage the effects of non-communicable diseases, along with the effects of inactive lifestyles, aging, illness, accidents, and the stresses and strains of life.

The Director Institute of Physiotherapy and Rehabilitation Sciences LUMHS, Dr. Asif Gulzar Shaikh said that physiotherapists were experts in developing and maintaining people's ability to move and function throughout their lives.

With an advanced understanding of how the body moves and what keeps it from moving well, they promote wellness, mobility and independence, he said and added that physiotherapists treat and prevent many problems caused by pain, illness, disability and disease, sport and work-related injuries, aging and inactivity.

Earlier, Prof. Rana Siddiqui Concussion Management Specialist, Health Ministry Canada and Suneel Kumar eminent Physiotherapist from the United Kingdom shared their views on the subject, while Dr. Aanchal Bhadwar and Dr. Liaquat Ali Khan shared their presentations online from Canada.