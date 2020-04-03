UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Nestlé Pakistan To Support Vulnerable Communities With 100 Million Rupees In COVID-19 Pandemic

4 minutes ago Fri 03rd April 2020 | 04:06 PM

Nestlé Pakistan to support vulnerable communities with 100 million rupees in COVID-19 pandemic

To meet the nutritional needs of both affectees and frontline workers during these times, Nestlé Pakistan has committed 100 million rupees in the national response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Lahore (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Apr, 2020 ): To meet the nutritional needs of both affectees and frontline workers during these times, Nestlé Pakistan has committed 100 million rupees in the national response to the COVID-19 pandemic. As part of the pledge, Nestlé Pakistan will give product and cash donations, which will include 4 million servings of milk, iron fortified dairy products, baby cereals, water and juices.

Highlighting the efforts, Samer Chedid, CEO, Nestlé Pakistan said, “We will be mobilizing relief to medical facilities (quarantine centers) and food-delivery organizations serving vulnerable families, worth 100 million rupees, in the form of product and cash donations, through national and provincial disaster management authorities and local governments.”

“We have also joined hands with reputable NGOs in response to their COVID 19 emergency appeals to support deserving people across Pakistan. We have invited all our employees to step forward and donate one day’s salary for supporting people going through hard times.

The donation intimations by employees will be matched 1:1 by Nestlé Pakistan,” Chedid said.

Chedid also emphasized on the additional safety measures Nestlé was undertaking internally. “We are making sure that we keep our employees healthy and safe, and that they follow the most stringent safety protocols at all our manufacturing and warehouse facilities, as advised by the World Health Organization.”

Nestlé Pakistan is working tirelessly to ensure that much-needed food and beverage products are available for our consumers across Pakistan, in commitment to the strategic roadmap laid out by Prime Minister Imran Khan and respective provincial leaderships. At Nestlé, we care deeply for people and for the communities in which we operate, and we believe we have an essential role to play during the COVID-19 crisis.

Related Topics

Pakistan Imran Khan Prime Minister World Water All Million

Recent Stories

Man commits suicide in front of PM house in Islama ..

17 minutes ago

Business Community may install walk through gates ..

3 minutes ago

Germany enlists industrial giants for protective g ..

3 minutes ago

COVID-19 cases top 53,000 in Iran

3 minutes ago

Fertilizers imports decrease 32.22% in 8 months

3 minutes ago

Brother kills her sister for honor in Sargodha

3 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Health

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.