New Zealand Gov't Provides 25 Mln USD Funding For Infectious Disease Research

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Mon 20th September 2021 | 03:01 PM

New Zealand's newly established Infectious Disease Research Platform is intended to provide a substantial boost to domestic research into infectious diseases, a timely subject area as the world fights the COVID-19 pandemic, said the New Zealand Ministry of Health on Monday

The 36 million NZ Dollars (25.3 million U.S. dollars) in funding over three years will kickstart a new program of infectious disease research and capability building, the health ministry's Chief Science Advisor Ian Town said in a statement.

The research will focus on prevention, control and management of infectious diseases, Town said, adding the funding will help bolster New Zealand's science-based approach in dealing with infectious diseases.

The Ministry of business, Innovation and Employment (MBIE) will manage an investment process and invite proposals from October for the platform host.

This investment should significantly lift New Zealand's infectious disease response and management capability, address key gaps and create an agile and integrated research and response system, according to the goals of the platform.

It should also "increase New Zealand's preparedness and readiness for infectious disease outbreaks," according to the MBIE.

