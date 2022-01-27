No case of dengue reported in Punjab

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

No new confirmed case of dengue virus was reported in the province during the last 24 hours, while total 25 such cases have been reported since January 01, 2022

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jan, 2022 ) :No new confirmed case of dengue virus was reported in the province during the last 24 hours, while total 25 such cases have been reported since January 01, 2022.

According to the Primary & Secondary Healthcare Department on Thursday, all suspected cases of dengue have been kept in surveillance and their tests are being conducted whereas one confirmed case was under treatment in the hospital.

During the last 24 hours, the anti-dengue squad conducted surveillance at 338,702 indoor while 76,947 outdoor places across the province and destroyed dengue larvae at six places.

The P&SHD urged the people to adopt precautionary measures and keep their environment clean and dry to protect themselves from dengue.