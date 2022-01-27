UrduPoint.com

No Case Of Dengue Reported In Punjab

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 27, 2022 | 04:48 PM

No case of dengue reported in Punjab

No new confirmed case of dengue virus was reported in the province during the last 24 hours, while total 25 such cases have been reported since January 01, 2022

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jan, 2022 ) :No new confirmed case of dengue virus was reported in the province during the last 24 hours, while total 25 such cases have been reported since January 01, 2022.

According to the Primary & Secondary Healthcare Department on Thursday, all suspected cases of dengue have been kept in surveillance and their tests are being conducted whereas one confirmed case was under treatment in the hospital.

During the last 24 hours, the anti-dengue squad conducted surveillance at 338,702 indoor while 76,947 outdoor places across the province and destroyed dengue larvae at six places.

The P&SHD urged the people to adopt precautionary measures and keep their environment clean and dry to protect themselves from dengue.

Related Topics

Dengue January All From

Recent Stories

PM takes notice of Karachi police's torture on MQM ..

PM takes notice of Karachi police's torture on MQM-P protesters

8 minutes ago
 China's benchmark interbank gold prices higher Thu ..

China's benchmark interbank gold prices higher Thursday

1 minute ago
 CM Mahmood Khan takes notice of under-construction ..

CM Mahmood Khan takes notice of under-construction bridge collapse

2 minutes ago
 NATO Response to Russian Security Proposals Shows ..

NATO Response to Russian Security Proposals Shows Seriousness of Situation - Bor ..

2 minutes ago
 Turkish Drones in Donbas Threaten Key Industrial, ..

Turkish Drones in Donbas Threaten Key Industrial, Welfare Facilities - Luhansk M ..

2 minutes ago
 Foolproof security being ensured for foreigners: C ..

Foolproof security being ensured for foreigners: Commissioner

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Health

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>