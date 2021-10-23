Nutritional varieties of wheat introduced to improve human diet: Minister Gardezi

Agriculture Minister for Punjab Hussain Jehanian Gardezi said on Saturday modern and improved nutritional varieties of wheat had been introduced to address deficiency of zinc, boron and iron in human daily diet

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Oct, 2021 ) :Agriculture Minister for Punjab Hussain Jehanian Gardezi said on Saturday modern and improved nutritional varieties of wheat had been introduced to address deficiency of zinc, boron and iron in human daily diet.

The minister for agriculture expressed these views while addressing the participants of a wheat seminar organized in district Khanewal in collaboration with the Department of Agriculture and NGOs (Awareness, Gain and Harvest Plus).

He stated that 68 percent of population in Pakistan while one third of the people in the world are deficient in minor nutrients. The government is taking steps to eliminate nutritional deficiency and ensuring food security at the national level.

Under the Agricultural Emergency Program, mega projects worth Rs. 300 billion are being implemented which will not only increase crop yield per acre but also help in addressing nutrient deficiencies, said Gardezi.

The wheat varieties have good resistance against various diseases and good amount of zinc and iron.

The provincial minister suggested that farmers should use agricultural machinery to reduce production cost and increase productivity and added an Increase in yielding per acre was essential to make the wheat crop more profitable.

This year, 1 million bags of approved varieties of wheat are being provided at a subsidy of Rs 1,200 per bag.

Demonstration plots, seminars and Farmers' Day are being organized to introduce modern production technology to the farmers, he maintained.

The minister further said Rs one billion was also being given to provide machinery to farmers on subsidize prices.

Farmers should take advantage of the facilities to reduce the cost per acre and improve profitability.

Additional Deputy Commissioner General Khanewal Akhtar Hussain Mandhir, Mubarak Ali Sarwar, Munawar Hussain, Qaiser Saeed and others experts also addressed the wheat seminar.