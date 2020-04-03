UrduPoint.com
One Held For Labelling Man As Virus Infected On Social Media

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Fri 03rd April 2020 | 05:09 PM

Local police have arrested a man on charge of labelling another as coronvirus infected on social media, police said on Friday

RAJANPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Apr, 2020 ) :Local police have arrested a man on charge of labelling another as coronvirus infected on social media, police said on Friday.

Police said, accused Zarbakht Gishkori r/o Muhammadpur Diwan, had posted wrong information about a man Taimur s/o Zahoor Thaheem that he was infected by coronavirus.

SHO Muhammdpur Diwan Fayyaz Khan said, accused was arrested for spreading fear in the area and he confessed to have spread false information to settle a personal enmity with Taimur.

Taimur was shifted to THQ hospital Jampur by police and doctors, however, no symptoms of virus were detected. MS hospital Dr. Hafiz Nadeem Ahmadani said.

