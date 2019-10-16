Only 1 in 5 adults report visiting a dentist in the past one year, indicating poor levels of awareness and access to dental services

According to a Gilani Research Foundation Survey carried out by Gallup & Gilani Pakistan, 21% of Pakistanis reported visiting a dentist in the past year or so, indicating poor levels of awareness and access to dental services

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Oct, 2019) According to a Gilani Research Foundation Survey carried out by Gallup & Gilani Pakistan, 21% of Pakistanis reported visiting a dentist in the past year or so, indicating poor levels of awareness and access to dental services.

A nationally representative sample of men and women from across the four provinces was asked, “Did you have a chance to visit a dentist over the past year or so?” In response, 21% said yes, and 78% said no.