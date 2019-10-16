- Home
Only 1 In 5 Adults Report Visiting A Dentist In The Past One Year, Indicating Poor Levels Of Awareness And Access To Dental Services
Umer Jamshaid 22 minutes ago Wed 16th October 2019 | 02:49 PM
Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Oct, 2019) According to a Gilani Research Foundation Survey carried out by Gallup & Gilani Pakistan, 21% of Pakistanis reported visiting a dentist in the past year or so, indicating poor levels of awareness and access to dental services.
A nationally representative sample of men and women from across the four provinces was asked, “Did you have a chance to visit a dentist over the past year or so?” In response, 21% said yes, and 78% said no.