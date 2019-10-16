UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Only 1 In 5 Adults Report Visiting A Dentist In The Past One Year, Indicating Poor Levels Of Awareness And Access To Dental Services

Umer Jamshaid 22 minutes ago Wed 16th October 2019 | 02:49 PM

Only 1 in 5 adults report visiting a dentist in the past one year, indicating poor levels of awareness and access to dental services

According to a Gilani Research Foundation Survey carried out by Gallup & Gilani Pakistan, 21% of Pakistanis reported visiting a dentist in the past year or so, indicating poor levels of awareness and access to dental services

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Oct, 2019) According to a Gilani Research Foundation Survey carried out by Gallup & Gilani Pakistan, 21% of Pakistanis reported visiting a dentist in the past year or so, indicating poor levels of awareness and access to dental services.

A nationally representative sample of men and women from across the four provinces was asked, “Did you have a chance to visit a dentist over the past year or so?” In response, 21% said yes, and 78% said no.

Related Topics

Pakistan Poor Visit Gallup Women From

Recent Stories

Indian top court seeks final arguments in Babari m ..

1 minute ago

The Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) iss ..

13 minutes ago

Two vehicle lifters caught in Faisalabad

13 minutes ago

Sindh Governor Imran Ismail expresses grief over d ..

13 minutes ago

Thousands expected at Muslim Lifestyle Expo 2019 i ..

13 minutes ago

Kremlin Respects Turkey's Right to Ensure Border S ..

13 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Health

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.