OPV campaign registers 95.2% coverage in Karachi

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Feb, 2020 ) :The Emergency Operation Center for Polio, Sindh on Monday announced to have achieved 95.2% oral polio vaccination coverage, from February 9 to 17, in Karachi.

The catch up exercise was said to be continued on Monday and Tuesday, across the metropolis so as to cover the cases missed during first seven days.

Meanwhile the second phase of the polio immunization drive 2020, in the province, was formally inaugurated in Larkana by the provincial minister for health, Dr Azra Pechuho.

The minister clarified that it was due to peculiar conditions in Karachi and also because of administrative reasons that the campaign was divided into two phases in Sindh.

During the second phase of the exercise, coinciding with other parts of the country, under five children, belonging to remaining six divisions would be administered oral polio vaccines from February 17 to 24.