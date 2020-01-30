Over 1.1 million children to be vaccinated against polio in Benazirabad division

(@FahadShabbir)

NAWABSHAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jan, 2020 ) :The Commissioner Shaheed Benazirabad Division, Syed Mohsin Ali Shah, expressing concern over presence of Polio virus in the country has called for focusing special attention to anti Polio campaign to prevent youth from disastrous diseases.

Presiding over a meeting of the Divisional Task Force for Polio held here on Thursday, the Commissioner directed for devising integrated strategies for administering Polio vaccine to all the children under the age of five years during next round of anti-polio campaign to be organized from February 17 to Feb 21.

He said that apart from training of vaccinating teams, Micro Plan be made according to guide lines of WHO in order to prevent children from the attack of Polio virus.

Commissioner appreciated the performance of polio teams during the previous anti-polio campaign and advised for further improvement in immunization work.

On the occasion Divisional Coordinator WHO Dr Alam Azad briefed the meeting and said that the anti-polio campaign is being launched in the division from Feb 17 to Feb 21, 2020 during which more than 1.1 million children would be administered polio drops.

He said that for that purpose 2775 teams have been formed while training of teams and preparation of Micro-plan and other arrangements are underway.

Divisional Surveillance officer Dr. Aziz Ahmed said that submitting of reports regarding disabilities in children caused by polio and other diseases was in progress satisfactorily.