Over 2.3 mln kids to be vaccinated in anti-polio drive in division

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Sep, 2020 ) :Health workers would vaccinate over 2.3 million kids during five days National immunization Day (NID) anti-Polio campaign in the division.

As many as 5,000 teams have been engaged which would go door-to-door for vaccination.

In a statement, Commissioner Multan division, Javed Akhter Mehmmod urged parents to cooperate with the polio teams adding that they should not be misled by propaganda about the vaccination.

He informed that no case of Polio has been reported since 2017 in Multan.

He ordered to initiate action against parents of refusal cases.

It is worth mentioning here that the drive has launched from today.