KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Dec, 2023) Pakistan Petroleum Limited has recently organized 25 free-of-cost eye camps, which have benefitted nearly 27000 underprivileged locals residing around the company-operated Sui, Mazarani, Gambat South and Adhi fields in Balochistan, Sindh and Punjab.

The camps were held between November 18 and December 13 in partnership with Al Shifa Trust Eye Hospital.

According to a press release issued by Pakistan Petroleum Limited, more than 16000 locals were screened and treated with healthcare facilities and Basic Units in relevant districts around PPL-operated fields.

Around 9000 were given glasses for vision correction and more than 1500 patients underwent cataract surgeries.

The highest number of patients, around 10,000 were witnessed during the eye camps in Balochistan at public Welfare Hospital Sui and District Headquarters Hospital Dera Bugti. Besides four camps were held in the vicinity of Adhi fields and 16 at Govt schools in Punjab benefitting 3000 students.

Further, eye camps are planned around Kandhkot in Sindh, and Dhok Sultan in Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

The annual PPL eye camps have reached out to marginalized communities in remote areas of the country and provided quality consultation, the latest on-site surgical technology and medicines, the statement added.