Over 2Mln People In Moscow Vaccinated Against COVID-19 - Healthcare Department
MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd June, 2021) Over 2 million people in Moscow were vaccinated against the coronavirus, Alexey Khripun, the head of the Russian capital's healthcare department, said on Tuesday.
"As of today, over 2 million people were inoculated," Khripun said at a press conference.
The official called on Moscow residents to get a shot of the vaccine quickly, as the mutated Delta strain is spreading actively.
Moscow has a sufficient amount of COVID-19 vaccine doses, Khripun assured.