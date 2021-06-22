Over 2Mln People in Moscow Vaccinated Against COVID-19 - Healthcare Department

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd June, 2021) Over 2 million people in Moscow were vaccinated against the coronavirus, Alexey Khripun, the head of the Russian capital's healthcare department, said on Tuesday.

"As of today, over 2 million people were inoculated," Khripun said at a press conference.

The official called on Moscow residents to get a shot of the vaccine quickly, as the mutated Delta strain is spreading actively.

Moscow has a sufficient amount of COVID-19 vaccine doses, Khripun assured.