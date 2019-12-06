UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Over A Million Children To Be Vaccinated Against Polio In SBA Division

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 2 minutes ago Fri 06th December 2019 | 11:37 PM

Over a million children to be vaccinated against polio in SBA division

Divisional Task Force for Polio has directed all concerned officials to improvise micro-plan, train vaccination teams and activate Tehsil Refusal Committees to ensure that every children aged under five to be vaccinated against polio

NAWABSHAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Dec, 2019 ) :Divisional Task Force for Polio has directed all concerned officials to improvise micro-plan, train vaccination teams and activate Tehsil Refusal Committees to ensure that every children aged under five to be vaccinated against polio.

The taskforce met on Friday with Additional Commissioner Shaheed Benazirabad Division Pervaiz Ahmed Baloch in chair and officials of Revenue, Health and other relevant departments in attendance.

Addressing the meeting, Baloch said polio eradication was a collective responsibility of all departments and they should work in coordination to make upcoming drive against polio commencing from December 16, 2019 throughout the division successful.

He disclosed that 14 polio cases had been reported in the province out of which one polio case appeared at tehsil Sakrand district Shaheed Benazirabad and for that reason no slackness in this regard would be tolerated.

He said special focus should be given to the improvement of the micro-plan as well as the training of the vaccinating teams.

He said the Refusal Committees set up at tehsil level shall also be made active.

Divisional Coordinator World Health Organization, Dr Alam Azad briefed the meeting that National anti-polio campaign was commencing in Shaheed Benazirabad Division from December 16 to 20, 2019 during which more than 1,093,000 children of the division would be administered protective drops. For this purpose 2,753 teams have been formed to administer Polio drops while all arrangements including training of teams were made. He said that campaign was also in progress for the vaccination against typhoid in three districts of the division.

Dr. Aziz Ahmed, Divisional Surveillance Officer said that surveillance work is in progress in the division.

Related Topics

World Martyrs Shaheed Polio Progress Sakrand December 2019 All From

Recent Stories

International conference put forward recommendatio ..

2 minutes ago

Child abuse: RPO airs public awareness message fro ..

2 minutes ago

Passenger coach over-turns leaving one dead, 10 in ..

2 minutes ago

Teen admits attempted murder of French boy at Lond ..

16 minutes ago

Dialogue, negotiation real solution to Iranian nuc ..

16 minutes ago

US Sanctions 4 Iraqi Nationals Over Human Rights A ..

16 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Health

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.