Over a million children to be vaccinated against polio in SBA division

(@imziishan)

Divisional Task Force for Polio has directed all concerned officials to improvise micro-plan, train vaccination teams and activate Tehsil Refusal Committees to ensure that every children aged under five to be vaccinated against polio

NAWABSHAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Dec, 2019 ) :Divisional Task Force for Polio has directed all concerned officials to improvise micro-plan, train vaccination teams and activate Tehsil Refusal Committees to ensure that every children aged under five to be vaccinated against polio

The taskforce met on Friday with Additional Commissioner Shaheed Benazirabad Division Pervaiz Ahmed Baloch in chair and officials of Revenue, Health and other relevant departments in attendance.

Addressing the meeting, Baloch said polio eradication was a collective responsibility of all departments and they should work in coordination to make upcoming drive against polio commencing from December 16, 2019 throughout the division successful.

He disclosed that 14 polio cases had been reported in the province out of which one polio case appeared at tehsil Sakrand district Shaheed Benazirabad and for that reason no slackness in this regard would be tolerated.

He said special focus should be given to the improvement of the micro-plan as well as the training of the vaccinating teams.

He said the Refusal Committees set up at tehsil level shall also be made active.

Divisional Coordinator World Health Organization, Dr Alam Azad briefed the meeting that National anti-polio campaign was commencing in Shaheed Benazirabad Division from December 16 to 20, 2019 during which more than 1,093,000 children of the division would be administered protective drops. For this purpose 2,753 teams have been formed to administer Polio drops while all arrangements including training of teams were made. He said that campaign was also in progress for the vaccination against typhoid in three districts of the division.

Dr. Aziz Ahmed, Divisional Surveillance Officer said that surveillance work is in progress in the division.