UrduPoint.com

Over Half Of Unvaccinated Adults In US Not Ready To Take COVID-19 Pill If Sick - Poll

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Tue 30th November 2021 | 02:13 PM

Over Half of Unvaccinated Adults in US Not Ready to Take COVID-19 Pill If Sick - Poll

More than 50% of unvaccinated adults in the United States are wary of taking antiviral medicine against COVID-19 even if infected with the virus, according to a poll by Morning Consult

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th November, 2021) More than 50% of unvaccinated adults in the United States are wary of taking antiviral medicine against COVID-19 even if infected with the virus, according to a poll by Morning Consult.

The food and Drug Administration is scheduled to hold a meeting on Tuesday to discuss emergency authorization of the molnupiravir pill, which is proven to significantly reduce the risk of hospitalization or death from coronavirus infection.

"Fifty-four percent of unvaccinated adults said they wouldn't take antiviral pills if they got COVID-19 and a doctor recommended it, while 88 percent of vaccinated adults said they would take the treatment," the pollster said.

Meanwhile, 76% of all adults say they would take COVID-19 medicine, including 86% Democrats and 67% Republicans.

The poll was conducted from November 17-21 among 2,199 US adults, with a margin of error not exceeding 2%.

Earlier in the month, Pfizer also filed a request for emergency authorization of its Paxlovid medication for COVID-19, with the US government already purchasing 10 million courses to make them available at no cost.

Related Topics

Doctor United States November Democrats All From Government (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

NEPRA to hold public hearing today on recent hike ..

NEPRA to hold public hearing today on recent hike in power traffic

7 minutes ago
 German constitutional court rules partial lockdown ..

German constitutional court rules partial lockdown lawful

54 seconds ago
 Iraqi Return Flight From Minsk Postponed to Thursd ..

Iraqi Return Flight From Minsk Postponed to Thursday - Iraqi Airways

56 seconds ago
 NCA conducts admission tests for under graduate pr ..

NCA conducts admission tests for under graduate programmes

1 minute ago
 Markets hit by Moderna vaccine warning over Omicro ..

Markets hit by Moderna vaccine warning over Omicron

4 minutes ago
 Macron urges Iran's Raisi to respect nuclear oblig ..

Macron urges Iran's Raisi to respect nuclear obligations 'without delay'

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Health

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.