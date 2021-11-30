Over Half Of Unvaccinated Adults In US Not Ready To Take COVID-19 Pill If Sick - Poll
More than 50% of unvaccinated adults in the United States are wary of taking antiviral medicine against COVID-19 even if infected with the virus, according to a poll by Morning Consult
The food and Drug Administration is scheduled to hold a meeting on Tuesday to discuss emergency authorization of the molnupiravir pill, which is proven to significantly reduce the risk of hospitalization or death from coronavirus infection.
"Fifty-four percent of unvaccinated adults said they wouldn't take antiviral pills if they got COVID-19 and a doctor recommended it, while 88 percent of vaccinated adults said they would take the treatment," the pollster said.
Meanwhile, 76% of all adults say they would take COVID-19 medicine, including 86% Democrats and 67% Republicans.
The poll was conducted from November 17-21 among 2,199 US adults, with a margin of error not exceeding 2%.
Earlier in the month, Pfizer also filed a request for emergency authorization of its Paxlovid medication for COVID-19, with the US government already purchasing 10 million courses to make them available at no cost.