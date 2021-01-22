Pakistan issues anti-COVID-19 SOPs for inbound flights' crew

Pakistan Civil Aviation Authority (PCAA) has issued anti-COVID-19 Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) for the air crew traveling to Pakistan on direct flights from United Kingdom, South Africa and Category-C countries

According to a notification shared by the authority here on Friday, the flight crew would only be allowed to travel to Pakistan while holding a negative PCR Test Certification for the coronavirus (COVID-19) conducted in the last 72 hours prior to commencement of travel to Pakistan.

They would be cleared expeditiously through relevant formalities related to arrival and departure at Pakistan airports by the authorities concerned via separate gates and counters.

The PCAA said the flight crew would be exempted from testing on arrival in Pakistan; however, 'This will only be applicable to Flight Crew displaying no symptoms related to COVID-19.

" They would be transported directly to the designated hotels upon disembarkation at an airport in Pakistan in designated vehicles, "The arrangements for which will be made by the concerned airline operator." The authority said the flight crew would observe mandatory and strict quarantine in their rooms at the designated hotels in Pakistan and 'any or all' interaction beyond the authorized limits would be forbidden.

"Flight crew will be served any foods/meals only in the designated rooms," the PCAA said, adding any flight crew showing any symptoms of COVID-19 could be subjected to additional testing by the health authorities concerned.

However, the PCAA clarified "compliance with any or all additional stipulations as specified by the health authorities upon arrival in Pakistan will also be mandatory for all flight crew arriving in Pakistan on direct international flights from UK, South Africa and Category-C countries."