PHC, UNFPA joins hands for family planning awareness

Punjab Healthcare Commission and United Nations Population Fund (UNPFA) have joined hands for family planning and awareness seminars for family physicians and staff of private hospitals to be organized from this month

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jun, 2021 ) :Punjab Healthcare Commission and United Nations Population Fund (UNPFA) have joined hands for family planning and awareness seminars for family physicians and staff of private hospitals to be organized from this month.

This was decided in a meeting of senior PHC officials and Programme and Technical Advisor RH/FP UNFPA Shoaib Ahmed Shahzad, which was held here on Tuesday with Chief Executive Officer PHC Dr Muhammad Saqib Aziz in the chair.

Dr Saqib briefed the meeting about the PHC's mandate, and mentioned that inspection of the family planning services at the HCEs was also being carried out as per the requirement of minimum service delivery standards (MSDS).

The participants underlined the need for awareness and training of family physicians and private hospitals so that people could be persuaded to actualizing the goals of the family planning. It was agreed that the private healthcare establishments, besides advocating for the cause of family planning, should provide the services and refer deserving patients to the population welfare centres.

On the suggestion of PHC, the Population Welfare Department has nominated the District Population Officers as Focal Persons for consultation and guidance of family physicians.

Directors Clinical Governance Dr Mushtaq Ahmed Salariya and Additional Director Dr Majid Latif werealso present in the meeting.