Philippines Cancels Termination Of VFA With U.S.

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Fri 30th July 2021 | 12:36 PM

Philippines cancels termination of VFA with U.S.

MANILA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jul, 2021 ) :Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte has decided to recall his order to terminate the Visiting Forces Agreement (VFA) with the United States, Defense Secretary Delfin Lorenzana said on Friday.

Lorenzana said Duterte conveyed the Philippines' decision to U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin after their meeting on Thursday night at the presidential palace in Manila.

"Last night, the president decided to recall or retract the termination letter for the VFA.

So, the VFA is in full force again. There is no termination letter pending," Lorenzana said in a joint press conference with Austin, adding Manila and Washington are "back on track."Austin, who arrived in the Philippines on Thursday, thanked Duterte, saying the VFA restoration provides the two allies "some degree of certainty going forward.""We can plan further in advance, and with that long-range planning, we can actually do more comprehensive exercises," Austin said.

