Polio drive inaugurated in Faisalabad

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jan, 2023 ) :Deputy Commissioner (DC) Imran Hamid Sheikh has inaugurated 7-day anti polio drive by administering polio drops to the children in Children Hospital Jhang Road here on Saturday.

Speaking on the occasion, he said that all arrangements have been completed to start weeklong anti polio campaign from Monday (January 16) and during this round more than 1.480 million children up to the age of five years would be administered polio drops from January 16 to 22, 2023.

He said that anti polio drive required deep attention and utmost responsibility for complete eradication of polio virus from the country. Therefore, teams of Health department should perform duty carefully for achieving 100 percent targets of this campaign. He said that every child up to the age of five years should be vaccinated across the district in addition besides approaching and dispensing polio drops to nomad children.

He said that he would positively check performance of polio teams by visiting different areas of the district.

He stressed the need for wide-range awareness about the campaign and said that all modes should be used to inform parents about benefits of the anti polio drive. He asked the District Health Authority (DHA) that the polio teams should reach to each child for administering polio vaccine to eliminate all chances of polio virus in future.

He informed that comprehensive security plan had also been devised for the protection of polio teams and officers of district administration would also remain in the field to supervise the arrangements.

He appealed the people to cooperate with polio teams so that the campaign could be made successful.

Chief Executive Officer (CEO) DHA Dr Kashif Mehmood Kamboh, District Health Officer (DHO) Dr Saqib Munir and others were also present on the occasion.