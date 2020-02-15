UrduPoint.com
Provincial Minister For Public Prosecution Chaudhary Zaheer Ud Din Inaugurates Anti-polio Drive

Provincial Minister for Public Prosecution Chaudhary Zaheer ud Din has inaugurated the anti-polio campaign at Children Hospital here on Saturday

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Feb, 2020 ) : Provincial Minister for Public Prosecution Chaudhary Zaheer ud Din has inaugurated the anti-polio campaign at Children Hospital here on Saturday.

On this occasion he said that as many as 1.378 million children up the age of 5 years would be administered anti polio vaccine in Faisalabad district.

The minister said that the PTI government under dynamic leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan was striving hard to eradicate polio disease from Pakistan once for all and in this connection, repeated anti polio drives are being launched.

He appealed the parents to cooperate with the teams of health department for administration of anti polio vaccine to their children so that 100 percent results of the campaign could be achieved.

Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Ali,District Health Officer Dr. Bilal Ahmad, Medical Superintendent Children Hospital Dr. Hafiz Mukhtar Randhawa and other officers of the health department were also present on the occasion.

