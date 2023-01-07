P&SH secy reviews facilities at health centers

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jan, 2023 ) :Secretary Primary & Secondary Healthcare Dr Irshad Ahmad has visited two health centers in here on Saturday and directed their administration to improve health facilities for patients.

He went to Rural Health Center (RHC) Dijkot and checked progress of development project there. He said that this center would be elevated at the status of Tehsil Headquarters (THQ) Hospital. Therefore, its development project should be completed on war-footing.

He directed the officers of Building department to ensure quality material in the project and said that no negligence, lethargy or delinquency would be tolerated in the timely completion of this project.

He said that Rs.258 million would be spent on new block of RHC Dijkot which would also be equipped with trauma center and other facilities.

He directed the X-en buildings to complete this project up to June 30, 2023 at every cost so that purchase of machinery for this center could be started from April. He also expressed dismay over faulty MIMS in medicine store of the center.

Later, the health secretary also visited Basic Health Unit (BHU) Chak No.76-RB Jalandhar.

MPA Malik Umar Farooq and CEO Health Dr Kashif Mehmood Kamboh were also present on the occasion.