UrduPoint.com

P&SH Secy Reviews Facilities At Health Centers

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 07, 2023 | 09:46 PM

P&SH secy reviews facilities at health centers

Secretary Primary & Secondary Healthcare Dr Irshad Ahmad has visited two health centers in here on Saturday and directed their administration to improve health facilities for patients

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jan, 2023 ) :Secretary Primary & Secondary Healthcare Dr Irshad Ahmad has visited two health centers in here on Saturday and directed their administration to improve health facilities for patients.

He went to Rural Health Center (RHC) Dijkot and checked progress of development project there. He said that this center would be elevated at the status of Tehsil Headquarters (THQ) Hospital. Therefore, its development project should be completed on war-footing.

He directed the officers of Building department to ensure quality material in the project and said that no negligence, lethargy or delinquency would be tolerated in the timely completion of this project.

He said that Rs.258 million would be spent on new block of RHC Dijkot which would also be equipped with trauma center and other facilities.

He directed the X-en buildings to complete this project up to June 30, 2023 at every cost so that purchase of machinery for this center could be started from April. He also expressed dismay over faulty MIMS in medicine store of the center.

Later, the health secretary also visited Basic Health Unit (BHU) Chak No.76-RB Jalandhar.

MPA Malik Umar Farooq and CEO Health Dr Kashif Mehmood Kamboh were also present on the occasion.

Related Topics

Progress Kashif Mehmood April June From (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Million

Recent Stories

Didier Deschamps will remain France coach until 20 ..

Didier Deschamps will remain France coach until 2026 World Cup

2 minutes ago
 Rescue 1122 warns citizens of gas leakages

Rescue 1122 warns citizens of gas leakages

36 seconds ago
 SCA request Sindh Govt to notify wheat support pri ..

SCA request Sindh Govt to notify wheat support price at Rs 4000 per maund

5 minutes ago
 31 people shifted to Panahgah in Faisalabad

31 people shifted to Panahgah in Faisalabad

5 minutes ago
 Canada's Grenier claims maiden World Cup win as Sh ..

Canada's Grenier claims maiden World Cup win as Shiffrin misses equalling record ..

14 minutes ago
 29 shopkeepers fined on profiteering in Faisalabad ..

29 shopkeepers fined on profiteering in Faisalabad

14 minutes ago

More Stories From Health

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.