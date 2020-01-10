(@imziishan)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jan, 2020 ) :The Punjab polio programme chief Salman Ghani on Friday visited polio affected child of Dera Ghazi Khan and sympathised with the affected family.

He was accompanied by the Chief Executive Officer Health of the district and polio eradication partners.

During the visit Salman took a round of the surrounding areas, checked water supply of the house, daily cooking location and also the affected child.

The polio programme incharge was informed that the child belonged to a poor family.

Later, talking to journalists, the polio programme incharge said movement of families from other provinces posed serious challenges to Punjab.

The families travelled to Punjab to avoid harsh weather made children vulnerable, Salman Ghani said.

He further said Punjab will urgently launch polio campaign from January 13 in five districts of Punjab to save children from polio virus.

"Campaign will be launched in Gujranwala, Sheikhupura, Layyah, Muzaffargarh and DG Khan", he announced.

Salman Ghani urged parents to vaccinate children in the upcoming campaign.