UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Punjab Polio Programme Chief Visits Affected Child's Family

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 2 minutes ago Fri 10th January 2020 | 09:44 PM

Punjab Polio programme chief visits affected child's family

The Punjab polio programme chief Salman Ghani on Friday visited polio affected child of Dera Ghazi Khan and sympathised with the affected family

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jan, 2020 ) :The Punjab polio programme chief Salman Ghani on Friday visited polio affected child of Dera Ghazi Khan and sympathised with the affected family.

He was accompanied by the Chief Executive Officer Health of the district and polio eradication partners.

During the visit Salman took a round of the surrounding areas, checked water supply of the house, daily cooking location and also the affected child.

The polio programme incharge was informed that the child belonged to a poor family.

Later, talking to journalists, the polio programme incharge said movement of families from other provinces posed serious challenges to Punjab.

The families travelled to Punjab to avoid harsh weather made children vulnerable, Salman Ghani said.

He further said Punjab will urgently launch polio campaign from January 13 in five districts of Punjab to save children from polio virus.

"Campaign will be launched in Gujranwala, Sheikhupura, Layyah, Muzaffargarh and DG Khan", he announced.

Salman Ghani urged parents to vaccinate children in the upcoming campaign.

Related Topics

Weather Polio Poor Punjab Water Visit Dera Ghazi Khan Gujranwala Sheikhupura Muzaffargarh January Family From

Recent Stories

Commissioner Karachi visits Moin Khan Academy to r ..

2 minutes ago

12 killed, several injured due to blast in Peshawa ..

1 hour ago

Germany Gifts 12 New Trucks to Georgian Military - ..

2 minutes ago

Experts highlight importance of bio-safety in HC i ..

2 minutes ago

Abkhazian President, Opposition Meeting in Sukhum ..

2 minutes ago

Efforts on to end sense of deprivation amongst min ..

13 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Health

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.