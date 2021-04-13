UrduPoint.com
Putin, Duterte Discussed Sputnik V Vaccine Deliveries To Philippines - Kremlin

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 10 minutes ago Tue 13th April 2021 | 03:43 PM

Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Philippine counterpart, Rodrigo Duterte, agreed to maintain cooperation on Russia's Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine deliveries, the Kremlin said on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th April, 2021) Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Philippine counterpart, Rodrigo Duterte, agreed to maintain cooperation on Russia's Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine deliveries, the Kremlin said on Tuesday.

"They discussed pressing issues on the Russian-Philippine agenda, they confirmed joint commitment to deepen cooperation in trade, the economy, science, technology and the humanitarian sphere. They gave special consideration to the fight against the spreading of the coronavirus infection. They agreed to maintain cooperation through profile agencies, including on Russia's Sputnik V vaccine deliveries to the Philippines," the Kremlin said in a statement.

Apart from that, the leaders exchanged congratulations on the occasion of the 45th anniversary of the establishment of bilateral diplomatic relations, the statement read on.

