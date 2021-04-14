UrduPoint.com
Putin Gets Second Dose Of Coronavirus Vaccine

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Wed 14th April 2021 | 03:58 PM

Putin gets second dose of coronavirus vaccine

Russian President Vladimir Putin said Wednesday he has received the second dose of a vaccine against the coronavirus and said he hopes Russians follow his example

Moscow, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Apr, 2021 ) :Russian President Vladimir Putin said Wednesday he has received the second dose of a vaccine against the coronavirus and said he hopes Russians follow his example.

"I want to inform you that right now, before entering this room, I also received the second vaccination," he said at a televised meeting. "I assume that you, taking care of yourself and your loved ones, will do the same and follow my example."

More Stories From Health

